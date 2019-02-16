Sterlington 68, Quitman 63

Going off for 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Kyle Henderson rallied Sterlington to a 68-63 triumph over Quitman in the regular season final at the Panthers' Den.

Both teams are headed to the playoffs. Entering the contest at No. 21 in the Class 3A power rankings, the Panthers (22-11) will open postseason play on the road. Quitman (19-13), which stood at No. 12 in Class B as of Friday afternoon, is expected to host a first round game. Playoff pairings will be announced Monday for all classifications.

On Friday night, the Panthers trailed 53-47 as the third quarter drew to a close.

Henderson made five buckets and went 4-of-6 from the free throw line as the Panthers outscored the Wolverines 21-10 over the final eight minutes.

Riding a 3-point barrage, Quitman vaulted out to a 19-16 first quarter lead. Hunter Alexander accounted for 11 points on a trio of 3s and Holden Huckaby gunned in eight points with two treys.

Sterlington controlled the second quarter, 20-11. Henderson tallied five points to help the Panthers seize a 36-30 lead halfway home.

Alexander reigned in three more 3s and 13 points as Quitman regained the upper hand by outscoring the Panthers 23-11 in the third period.

Henderson was joined in double figures by Kaden Key with 12 points. Reid Handy pitched in eight, Fred Hymes and Malachi Broadway tallied seven apiece, with three by Mike Givens and two from L'Davion Hicks.

Huckaby and Alexander carried the Wolverines with 27 and 24, respectively. Jeane (7), Joshua Smith (3) and Cason Womack (2) rounded out the scoring.

With Alexander flipping in six 3-pointers and Huckaby four, the visitors outscored the Panthers 30-9 from beyond the arch.

Sterlington made 15-of-27 free throws (55.5 percent) while Quitman was 3-of-8 (37.5 percent).

———

BOX SCORE

Quitman ......... 19 11 23 10—63

Sterlington ..... 16 20 11 21—68

QUITMAN (19-13) — Holden Huckaby 27, Hunter Alexander 24, Chris Jeane 7, Joshua Smith 3, Cason Womack 2.

STERLINGTON (22-11) — Kyle Henderson 29, Kaden Key 12, Reid Handy 8, Fred Hymes 7, Malachi Broadway 7, Mike Givens 3, L'Davion Hicks 2.

Three-point goals — Quitman 10 (Alexander 6, Huckaby 4), Sterlington 3 (Henderson 2, Handy 1). Total fouls — Quitman 19, Sterlington 14. Free throw shooting — Quitman 3-8, Sterlington 15-27. Fouled out — Womack. Technicals — none.