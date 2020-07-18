The manhunt for fugitive murder suspect Neil P. Broussard came to an end on Thursday morning thanks to the assistance of two employees of the Dollar General store in Ragley.

On Thursday morning, Broussard entered the store where employees Tiffany Cook and Sallye Salter immediately identified him from the numerous warnings and advisories put out by law enforcement. They took action by evacuating customers, locking Broussard inside the store, and contacting nearby deputies.

Deputies immediately arrived on the scene and Broussard was taken into custody without incident. Cook and Salter were commended for their bravery by Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso at the press conference regarding Broussard’s arrest.

Cook and Salter were personally visited at the Dollar General by both Herford and Mancuso, who thanked them for their bravery. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office put out the following statement expressing Sheriff Herford’s gratitude toward the two brave women.

“Sheriff Herford would like to extend gratitude to the employees at Dollar General in Ragley La. for their bravery, instinctive thinking, and selflessness to themselves and to their community. Thank you Sallye Salter and Tiffany Cook, you both exemplified great character in a high pressure situation. Sheriff Herford, Sheriff Mancuso, and our Ragley community sincerely thank you for your actions this morning in helping us end the search for fugitive Neil P. Broussard.”

Broussard was arrested on charges of first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated battery. Broussard allegedly killed two victims, critically injured another, and kidnapped a juvenile female victim in Westlake on Wednesday. The juvenile was found safe hours later in the Ragley area. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.