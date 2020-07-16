Charles Owen, House Representative for District 30, released a statement on his Facebook page about the committee meeting regarding education and LHSAA changes in regards to residents of Beauregard and Vernon Parish.

The statement read:

I wanted to put out a statement on what I heard at the House Education Committee Meeting today. We received presentations from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), the Louisiana Department of Hospitals, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA).

I am grateful to Dr. Cade Brumley and his team for the hard work they’re putting in to provide a safe environment and pathway for our state’s school-age children.

The BESE Board is meeting tomorrow to approve some implementation plans and I’d encourage those who are interested to be in the lookout for announcements regarding these plans.

I have spoken to the Superintendents in Beauregard and Vernon Parish and I am thankful for their hard work.

I do hope all will give them and their staffs the benefit of the doubt as they go forward and try to develop plans for the start of school in August.

Details are forthcoming and I am confident our folks will do their utmost and that they’ll receive the support and guidance they need from Baton Rouge.

Something that I know is of interest to many is whether or not school sports will begin again any time soon. I, sadly, do not have an answer to that question.

Mr. Eddie Bonine from the LHSAA briefed us that sports will be allowed to start based on the phase(s) our State is in terms of recovery from COVID and reopening.

LHSAA has a plan and it’s based on where we are as a State in the multiple phases of recovery.

I’m attaching a matrix Mr. Bonine provided us in the meeting and it shows you what sports will be allowed to resume, tied directly to the Phase of recovery/re-opening.

I've seen this matrix elsewhere on the web already.

So we’re clear: The LHSAA is a private organization that is not controlled by the State of Louisiana.

The Association is a Principal’s organization that is the overseer of high school sports. Schools voluntarily join or don’t join.

There are private and public schools in the LHSAA.

No one forces a school to be in the LHSAA, but they are the organization that most schools belong to for regulation and implementation of sports.

LHSAA works with the LDOE but they are not affiliated with the government nor the school systems.

The entities generally cooperate and coordinate to my knowledge.

I have a lot of thoughts regarding where we are in recovery and re-opening.

I shared some of those thoughts on Saturday in my video.

Those thoughts are extraneous to the reality on the ground and who is in charge of what.

My hope is that we’ll see our numbers change and that the Governor will move us towards Phase 3 and 4 as data and the reality on the ground improves.