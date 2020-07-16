Inferno Nutrition, a branch of Ignite Nutrition, is having its soft opening on Entrance Road Friday, July 17 with a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 18.

The new store will be located at 1271 Suite 1 Entrance Road Leesville, the soft opening will be from 7-4 and grand opening from 9-3.

Owner Chrissy Hickman wanted to serve the community better by opening a second location.

The grand opening will have product samples, giveaways and give the community a chance to try their products such as loaded teas for the first time.

“We had great success with Ignite Nutrition, our customer base in the Parish, as well as Fort Polk, contributed to our success and we wanted to open another location to better serve the community,” said Hickman.

Inferno Nutrition offers weight loss drinks, such as loaded teas that contain herbal teas, lift-off, NRG and Aloe.