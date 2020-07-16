No parent should ever have to hear the word “cancer” when it comes to one of their children, one of our local families, Charles and Trista Strickland, just got a diagnosis for their sweet daughter Harlie.

Local in Anacoco, LA. Harlie Strickland, 2 years old, diagnosed with leukemia at the beginning of this month. She’s going to St. Judes.

Leslie Harris is hosting a one hour fitness class, doable by ALL fitness levels on July 18 to benefit Harlie.

The event was created to remind others that no parent should hear the word “Cancer”, yet deal with it alone in their child.

Support and positive encouragement goes a long way.

This event held Saturday morning will be a 1-hour fitness class at the Dogwood Park off of Belview Road.

In honor of Harlie and her family, the$10 entry fees will go directly to them.

The class will be a mix of cardio, core, bodybuilding, etc.

“In honor of this sweet girl and her family, all payments received for this class will be donated to the Strickland family. I decided to host this event after watching the posts on that sweet baby and praying for them. I felt it in my heart that I needed to help in some way! I figured what better way to help than by doing something I’m totally in love with. I will also have a donation envelope if you feel You want to donate anything extra,” said Harris

“Bring your water, towel, and a mat if you’ve got it. Come sweat for a great purpose, You can Facebook pay me or bring cash. $10 a person,” said King.

“So in honor of the Strickland family, please come out at 8:30 am Saturday morning and show your support! Get a good workout in for the day, work up a sweat, and have a blast FOR Harlie.” said King.