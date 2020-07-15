The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office juvenile unit responded to a rape complaint on July 13 shortly after 8 a.m. that resulted in the arrests of Jose and Donna Martinez of Prairieville.

Detectives began an investigation and learned that Donna arranged for her 16-year-old daughter to have sexual intercourse with her husband, Jose.

As the investigation continued, both confessed to the crime and were arrested on charges below.

Jose Martinez,38, was charged with first-degree rape and Donna Martinez, 37, was charged with principle to first-degree rape.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where their bond was set at $200,000.