City of Donaldsonville leaders are planning for the future.

The city’s strategic plan is a continuation of the 2016 plan, which was deployed in late 2015, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said last week.

The four-year plan addresses community issues and opportunities, which were developed through committees composed of city officials, community leaders, as well as public and private partner institutions spanning the federal, state, parish, and local levels.

“The plan will be released for community input and suggestion on the city’s website for review and recommendation,” Sullivan said during his Thursday live update from City Hall.

Ambassadors will be gathering data and volunteers during the planning process.

The mayor and council are leading the Infrastructure Committee, which is currently working on the Natural Gas Restoration Project. Phase 1 is complete. Phase 2, a $1.6 million improvement plan, is currently in the works.

The Sewer/Wastewater Expansion and Restoration Project, the Phase 2 Force Main, a $7.1 million project, is nearing completion. Phase 3 is being planned.

Also, the City Street Light Improvement Plan is under way.

The City Ordinance Review Committee is focusing on blighted and abandoned properties, RV parks, mobile home zones, and planning and zoning.

The Road Improvement Project has an investment of $2.3 million for preparation and improvements.

Anyone interested in becoming a community ambassador can contact Lee Melancon, the city’s Director of Community and Economic Development. He can be reached at (225) 445-1383 or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.