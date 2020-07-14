As part of his efforts to fight litter and clean up Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment announced that Ascension Parish is now accepting “white goods” at the Recycling Center on Churchpoint Road.

“We have contracted with a company to haul away scrap metal from our recycling center,” said Cointment. “And they pay us for the metal they take.”

White goods are defined as any large machines used in routine housekeeping, such as cooking, food preservation, or cleaning, whether in a household, institutional, commercial or industrial setting. White goods include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and water heaters.

Cointment noted that the Parish has been accepting scrap metal, and has a separate bin specifically designated for it.

“Adding the collection of white goods allows us to expand and improve on or program,” said Cointment.

The Recycling Center is located at the DPW Headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Rd. in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.