The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested 42-year-old Rondell Smith on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, and following to close in a vehicle.

On July 9, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Smith’s vehicle for following to close on Interstate 10. When deputies stopped the vehicle, they could detect a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a quantity of marijuana, hydrocodone and $11,250 of cash.

Smith, of LaPlace, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where he was later released on a $5,000 bond.