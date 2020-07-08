Outgoing president Juanita Pearley handed the gavel to newly elected president Robyn Penn Delaney during the Rotary Club of Donaldsonville’s July 2 meeting.

Pearley, who serves as the executive director of the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, was president of the local club for the past two years.

Pearley said the group has plans to continue to serve the community through its projects, especially as so many have been impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s not going to be just one or two projects,” she said. “And it will be in all areas. We are now moving into addressing health this year, and helping the fire department. I feel confident the Donaldsonville club will complete everything we need to do.”

Member Matthew LeBlanc addressed the club and installed the officers.

“I think you did a fine job,” LeBlanc said to the outgoing president. “And I think everyone here would agree.”

LeBlanc went on to say he feels it has been a privilege to be a part of the club, and it has opened many opportunities.

“One chapter is closed but it’s not the end,” he said. “Mrs. Robyn has some big shoes to fill.”

Delaney thanked the members for the opportunity to serve as president of the club.

“On behalf of myself and Juanita, we appreciate the vote of confidence,” Delaney said.

Member Malcolm Dugas acknowledged that having women lead the club shows Rotary “has come a long way.”

According to Rotary’s web site, women were not admitted into clubs until 1989. By June 1990, there were about 20,200 female Rotarians. And midway through 2016, the number of women in the club worldwide surpassed 250,000.