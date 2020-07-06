Louisiana reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the summer surge of infections continued.

The state reported 1,101 cases for a total of 66,327.

Hospitalizations also continued to rise Monday with 38 new patients requiring in-patient care for a total of 964. Hospitalizations had been consistently dropping before reversing course about three weeks ago.

The number of patients on ventilators increased by four to 109.

Eight new deaths were also reported Monday for a total of 3,188.

Louisiana remains in Phase 2 of reopening, but Gov. John Bel Edwards postponed moving into Phase 3 as the outbreak intensified.

Edwards has resisted reeling in previously opened businesses and requiring a mask mandate for the general public, saying enforcement would be difficult.

"I am not sure that a statewide mandate would produce the level of compliance that we need," Edwards said last week. "There would be issues related to the enforcement of such a mandate, but I do encourage everybody to (wear a mask)."

Employees with businesses who interact with the public are required to wear face coverings.

The governor's next public update on coronavirus developments is tentatively scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.