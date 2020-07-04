On Friday, July 3, 2020, BPSO responded to a report of a stolen 18ft utility trailer in the 15000 block of Highway 171. The trailer was last seen at approximately 0700pm on July 2nd at the victim's residence. The trailer is pipe top and red in color.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please call (337)463-3281. Crime-Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime or the recovery of the trailer. All callers will remain anonymous.