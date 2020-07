I’m LOTTIE and I’M LOOKING FOR A HOME!

But, I’m stuck in the pound,

If you cannot take me forever, a foster will do.

I just need a second chance.

“LOTTIE” is under a year old

Female.

Was found as a stray.

Sweet and good with other dogs.

To foster for a little while contact 941-553-0833.

Contact Beauregard Animal Services at 337-463-3281 to adopt Lottie.