Merryville’s golden age of timber began around 1890 and ended in about 1933 when the yellow pine forests had been stripped from the land, leaving behind only a sea of stumps, abandoned sawmills and a rapid exodus of citizens from the area. But during the height of the timber boom, Merryville was indeed, something to behold. It boasted three sawmills, several hotels and businesses, new churches, a horse racetrack, movie theater and a new multi-story schoolhouse that was the best in the state.

After the age of steamboats ended around the turn of the century, loggers began using the river to raft logs downstream to Orange, Texas, to be sold. The C. L. Smith Lumber Co. was the largest of the three sawmills in Merryville. One of the other mills was owned by Merryville native, James Emmanuel Michael (J.E.M.) Hennigan.

The Chicago-Texas Lumber Co. had bought-up over 16,000 acres of pine forests in hopes of building a large sawmill on a plot of land near present day Merryville. Their goal was to create their own town and it was to be called “Hall City”, named in honor of the company’s president, a Mr. Hall, from Chicago.

On February 17, 1905, an article from the Lake Charles newspaper was published describing the anticipated new town of Hall City. It stated that the town was to be built “...at a point 17 miles southwest of DeRidder and almost coincident with the present settlement of Merryville, the company [Chicago-Texas Lumber Company] has platted a town to be called Hall City... it is their intention to make it not merely a milling point, but a fine business point for all the northwest portion of the parish."

The article also notes, “The new town site...is located about midway of our lands north and south, but is on higher ground in the pinelands, several miles from the river. The location is a very pretty one." Despite the railroad having already designating Hall City as a station, the anticipated new town never came to fruition due to issues and a bit of corruption with the company and its owners.

Merryville continued to thrive unabated, even though the town suffered three serious losses from fire. The J.E.M. Hennigan sawmill burned to the ground one night taking with it a cotton gin, grist mill and the sawmill. It was a reported loss of $5,000; however, there was no insurance coverage on the business, resulting in the mill never being rebuilt. It was noted that the cause of the fire was a defected flue in the furnace.

The Hall City Hotel was one of the largest hotels in downtown Merryville. It burned to the ground at about twelve-thirty on the morning of November 9, 1908. The hotel had 30 guest rooms and had a restaurant connected next door. The damages were estimated at $40,000 - a staggering amount for the turn-of-the-century. According to an article in the Lake Charles newspaper, “...the town had an instantaneous hero in the proprietor, Joseph Carter. Before even putting on his own shoes, Carter carried three upstairs children to safety, who were still asleep and in bed clothes.” The article noted that as Mr. Carter ". . . carried them out, the ceilings of the rooms in which they were sleeping were in flames, and as he left the room going down the stairway with the last child, the entire roof of the building caved in, but all escaped without personal injury.....” Unfortunate to Merryville’s economy, it too was never rebuilt due to inadequate insurance coverage on the structure. It was reported that there wasn’t enough water to extinguish such a monstrous blaze.

Unfortunately, Merryville lost its state-of-the-art school to fire which resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damages. The insurance only paid $12,000 towards the loss. According to an old newspaper article, “The school was a large wooden building, erected eight years ago. When the fire was discovered about 6 o’clock it was too far under way for the saving of any portion.” Rumor had it that the fire was the workings of an arsonist, due to a strong scent of gasoline in the air. There was no follow-up report on whether arson really was a factor or not. Despite these setbacks, the town was unwavering and continued to flourish with its vast amounts of golden timber. With lobbying from school board members, Thomas J. Carroll, Britt Nichols, James Meadows, and Cook Frazier, a large new school was built to replace the old one.

Besides the hotels and other attractions, Merryville also had a Ford dealership located on Main Street, Mr. D. W. Smith had a store that sold iceboxes and there was a Coca-Cola Bottling Company in town. Merryville had several meat markets including the S. W. Eaves Meat Market, the J. J. Stamps Meat Market owned by Jack and Maggie Stamps, and the W. B. Eaves Meat Market owned by Britt and Nannie Eaves.

On August 6, 1918, a terrible hurricane roared through the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. It pushed its way inland, destroying Lake Charles and moved northward wreaking havoc on DeRidder, Merryville and beyond. Thirty-four citizens lost their lives that day in 1918. There was an estimated $5 million in damages (upon factoring in inflation, $5 million in 1918 is a staggering $84 million in today’s money).

According to an article in “Monthly Weather Review” dated August 1918: “The hurricane struck the Louisiana coast a few miles east of Calcasieu Pass, or about 30 miles east of the mouth of the Sabine... the center of the storm reached the Louisiana coast, a few miles west of the village of Creole, and east of Calcasieu Lake...it crossed the Sabine River into Texas a few miles below Merryville, La... at this point...the storm was probably still violent, as is shown by the destructive winds at Merryville.”

A 12-year-old girl named Allie Scott survived the hurricane of 1918 and went on to tell her great-grandchildren the old stories. She said she was living in a hotel in Merryville with her father and mother, Albert Sidney Johnston Scott and Maud Myrtle Sanders Scott. Allie remembered that as the hotel started to crumble around them, her parents whisked the children out to the railroad tracks in downtown Merryville where they hung on for dear life as the hurricane winds beat down upon them. She said, “I was holding on to the rail and I could look up and see big'ol trees and boards just flying over my head.”

Even though the town was hit again in 1957 by Hurricane Audrey and again in 2005 by Hurricane Rita, the spirit still remained in the hearts of folks from Merryville.

Around 1933, the timber business tanked and Merryville's declining economy began to rely solely on farmers and ranchers in the area. From the 1940’s through the 1960’s, Merryville's economy was still doing well fiscally. The town featured the Sabine Theater, the E. L. Lowery Lumber Co., Neely Auto Supply, the Merryville Dry Goods store, Andy’s Service Station, Frank’s Dry Goods, Shorty’s Grocery Store, the Merryville Variety Store, Slaydon’s Grocery, Sabine Drug Co., Merryville Furniture and Hardware, R. H. Coward’s Grocery & Market and the famous Panther Den Cafe.

Merryville has some notable characters in its history:

1. This was the birthplace of Louisiana Governor Sam Jones.

2. The home of Lether Frazier, Dean of McNeese State University in Lake Charles. He later served as Lieutenant Governor of the State of Louisiana. The McNeese State University Library is prestigiously named in his honor.

3. Christian Keener "Red" Cagle was a great quarterback on the Merryville High School football team. He went on to play college football and was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame. On September 23, 1929, he was featured on the cover of Time Magazine. After his untimely death, the Merryville football stadium was named for him.

4. The infamous outlaw, Leather Britches Smith, was shot down by deputies after participating in the Graybow Riots in 1912. For a short time, his body was put on ice and stored at the old Merryville jail. The urban legend has it that when the men were burying his body near Merryville Cemetery, they placed him in the grave upside-down... this way, if he were to wake up, he would dig himself to hell trying to get out.

5. The Honorable Jesse Monroe Knowles, a Louisiana Legislator, was from Merryville. He was a war hero, surviving the Bataan Death March during the Second World War.

6. Gussie Loftin Townsley was a highly regarded folk artist who was dubbed by the press as “Merryville's Grandma Moses”. Ms. Townsley's art can be found all over the country.

Merryville continues to remain a vibrant community with many hardworking and devoted individuals who strive daily to make a difference. Merryville has a nice museum outlining the history of “no man’s land”, the legend of outlaw Leather Britches Smith and more. The historic Burkes Log Cabin sits just adjacent to the museum and offers visitors a glimpse into our pioneer past. There is also a Heritage Festival held every year at the museum and grounds.