The DeRidder High School Class of 2020 had their Senior Formal on June 27 to make up for having to miss their prom due to coronavirus.

The community came together to plan the event for the Seniors.

Amber Maricle LeBlanc coordinated the event, as a mother to a Senior she knew she wanted to plan something special.

“All of the girls were just gorgeous and the fellas were as handsome as ever! I want to take a minute and say a huge thank you to everyone who made the event possible,“ said Maricle.

Amber Maricle LeBlanc wrote the following thanks on Facebook:

“First I would like to thank the Bayou Reaperz and Lady Reaperz. You guys helped with set up, gave such a generous donation, and stopped by to see all of the kids! I can not thank you guys enough! Secondly thank you to everyone involved with the VFW on Hwy 27 for their donation. A huge thank you to Claudia with Vintage Girl for the donation of our beautiful decorations! Thank you to Kay Allen for your kind heart and the use of the Exhibit Hall. Also, tell Mr. Robert we appreciate him so much! Jeannette Mulligan thank you so much for your contribution to the security! That meant more than you know. A big big thank you to Andrea Wilson with Cake It Bakery. The food was amazing and the set up was beautiful! Thank you to everyone who donated dresses for the girls! They will now go to Rosepine for their upcoming formal. Thank you to Ciao Bella for giving a discount on their rentals. Thank you to Planet Nutrition for their bottled water donation. Thank you to Brad with Barrie Shaw for coming to take pictures. Thank you to Amber McDaniel with Through the Looking Glass for coming to capture candid moments that I am sure these kids will treasure for years to come. Now to thank the ones who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure these kids had a blast, Kenneth Austin and Sheila Austin, Cody LeBlanc, Milfred and Kelly Newman, Mary Day, Jasmine Hoychick, Neelum Purba, and Melissa Cobb. I appreciate everything you all did. I know there maybe someone I failed to mention and if so I am so so sorry! You all meant so much to me being there and helping. We really do have the best community! Thank you to everyone for getting behind this and supporting our Senior class of 2020! I hope it was a night they never forget! #classof2020strong.”