You text, email, and share photos and videos.

You update your status, post comments, and send direct messages on social media.

Your phone provides a way to instantly connect with others; but socializing, playing, and communicating online can also present problems.

It can sometimes be a way to overshare, embarrass yourself, and possibly get unwanted messages from people you do not know.

This booklet is designed to help you be smart with your smartphone and to help ensure that you know how to avoid illegal behavior.

TEXTING

Take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds.

At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed!

Texting while driving is extremely dangerous and not worth the

Teens can be the best messengers with their peers, so we encourage you to speak up.

If you see a friend driving while distracted, say something. Ask them not to make the deadly choice to drive distracted.

1 out of 4 car accidents in the U.S.are caused by texting while driving.

You don't want to be remembered by an unfinished sentence.

Nothing is as important as you are.

In Louisiana, all drivers younger than 18 are prohibited from using any cellphone while driving.

All learner's permit holders, irrespective of age, and all intermediate license holders are prohibited from driving while using a hand-held cellphone.

All drivers, irrespective of age, issued a first driver's license are prohibited from using a cellphone for one year.

The cellphone ban is secondary for novice drivers age 18 and older.

CYBER SAFETY

Being vigilant is important to avoid being exposed to inappropriate material, be explorted by predators, and be victimized by con artists.

It is important to know with whom you are communicating with, what you are sharing or downloading, and how you will feel if your information ends up somewhere you did not want it to go.

It is even more important that you report if you see, hear, or experience cyber bullying; inappropriate sexual posts or messages; or any other behavior that makes you feel uncomfortable. Immediately tell law enforcement and a trusted adult.

Your words have consequences.

According to Louisiana Law (La RS. 14:40.7): cyberbullying is the transmission of any electronic textual, visual, or oral communication with the malicious and willful intent to coerce, abuse, torment, or intimidate a person under the age of eighteen.

This behavior can lead to punishment from school authorities and the police.

Keep a cool head, and don't respond in kind. Ignore the comments, block the person, and report the abuse to the website where rt is taking place.

If it continues, save the evidence and ask for help from an adult you trust.

Treat others the way you want to be treated. If you witness it, tell the bully to stop.

CHILD PREDATORS

Some animals use the Internet to manipulate young people into sexual relationships.

This is wrong and illegal.

These Internet offenders oftentimes appeal to our desires for appreciation, understanding, adventure, romance, and independence.

They regularly lie about their names, their looks, and their ages.

They engage in inappropriate behavior and they might try to get you to meet them in person.

To ensure your safety, never meet an online friend in person - even in a public place - unless your parent or guardian goes with you.

HOW TO SPOT A CYBER CRIMINAL

Never assume someone is who they say they are.

Do not believe everything you see or hear.

Any offer that seems too good to be true - probably is.

Never give out your personal information like your name, address, telephone number, or school without a parent or guardian's permission.

Do not send someone you meet online your photo.

And as always - if someone online is acting weird and inappropriate or harassing you, report it! It may be less trouble just to log off, but these people may be dangerous.

Save the communication and tell your parents, guardians, or the police.

These animals need to be stopped.

YOUR REPUTATION

Never use your phone or another electronic device to send sexual pictures of yourself or others can get you into trouble with the law.

Nude pictures of people under the age of 18 is illegal child pornography, and its production or distribution are very serious airnes.

People who ask for and transmit such pictures can get arrested as child pornographers and sex offenders.

The punishment for these crimes include thousands of dollars in fines and years of imprisonment without the benefit of parole, probation, or a suspension of sentence.

Your online actions can have real-wor1d consequences and a bigger "audience" than you think.

Even if you use privacy settings - it is impossible to completely control who sees your profiles, pictures, videos, or texts.

Before you send or post - think about how you will feel if your family, teachers, coaches, or neighbors view it. Your private message isn't private.

The Web is a lot more public and permanent than it seems. Once you post online, you can not take it back.

Deleting information does not mean it is gone. Your info may still exist on other people's phones or devices.

Many things you post or send to friends may end up being viewed by others and can prompt contact that could become a problem.

Smartphones have GPS technology, and many apps allow tracking of locations.

Only allow people you personally know and trust to be able to find you.