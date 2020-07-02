The blistering July heat is here, and it sadly means that more children and animals are in danger of being left in a hot car. Kids And Cars is a national organization dedicated to educating the public about the dangers of leaving children and animals in hot cars, as well as advocating for policies and technology that help prevent these tragic deaths.

According to their recent release, there have been six children who have died after being left in a hot car so far this year. Although that number might not seem big, data from the past year suggests that it could increase and break previous records. 53 children died after being left in hot cars in 2019. According to Kids And Cars the issue is only getting worse with each passing year.

Lawmakers from both parties have introduced legislation to help curb the rising number of fatalities. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Peter King (R-NY) introduced the Hot Cars Act (H.R. 3593), which seeks to prevent heatstroke deaths by mandating that a system be put in new vehicles that detect and alerts to the presence of a child unknowingly left in a vehicle. The bill has not yet been passed.

“The only thing more tragic than a child or animal dying in a hot car is knowing that there are solutions that exist that could prevent this and they aren't being utilized. By not using available technology, we are shamefully allowing this to happen over and over again. The price of inaction is the life of children and that is simply unacceptable,” said Janette Fennell, President of KidsAndCars.org.

The group emphasizes the idea that no one thinks that they would leave their child in a hot car until the unthinkable happens. Many of the victims are younger than two years old. For facts and statistics about hot car deaths, log on to KidsandCars.org.