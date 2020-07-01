Plaquemine Main Street Program has extended the district boundaries to include Eden Street and Church Street from Main Street to Fort Street to assist more local businesses and help bring more economic development to the City of Plaquemine.

The Main Street Program’s mission is to revitalize historic commercial districts through preservation-based economic development, rehabilitation of buildings, and providing resources for business owners and assistance with obtaining state and federal grants annually when available. For more information on grants and sponsored events, email mainstreet@plaquemine.org.

The Main Street’s Board of Directors hired Charley Robinson as director of the Main Street Program in March. Robinson’s focus will be on economic development efforts, while the board handles grants and events sponsored by Main Street throughout the year. He can be contacted by email at crobinson@plaquemine.org for more information.

The Plaquemine Main Street Program has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America program. Each year, Main Street America recognizes Affiliate programs in recognition of their dedication to creating positive change in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

Patrice Frey, president & CEO of the National Main Street Center, noted “The hard work of Main Street Programs to advance strong local economies and improve the social and cultural life of their downtowns is truly powerful. Especially during these difficult times, these Main Street programs will be crucial to strengthening their economies and ensuring their downtowns remain vibrant in the years to come.”

In 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new jobs were created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.

Plaquemine Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by the state of Louisiana's Main Street program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcome. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.