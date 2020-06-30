Louisiana coronavirus cases rose by more than 1,000 today as the stubborn summer surge continued to gain momentum.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported another rise in hospitalizations and ventilator use.

Twenty-two more deaths were reported bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 3,113.

Louisiana reported 1,014 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 58,095.

Hospitalizations rose by 44, the biggest spike in weeks, to 781. The number of patients on ventilators rose by four to 83.

The summer surge caused Gov. John Bel Edwards to keep Louisiana in Phase 2 of reopening rather than move to Phase 3, which Edwards had hoped to do last week.

Instead, the governor signed a new order to extend Phase 2 by as many 28 days.