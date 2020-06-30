The East Ascension Drainage Board’s regular scheduled meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, via video conference.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent rise in case numbers, out of an abundance of caution, the Drainage Commission meeting will be held via video conference and broadcast live on Ascension21 on Eatel and Cox cable, and on the Parish YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/ascension parish.

Citizens who wish to comment may send an email to comments@apgov.us up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Your email will be read into the official record at the meeting. The meeting will also be open to citizens who wish to comment live by calling in. People may also call in their comments to 225-621-8636, and enter participation code 939496. Speakers are limited to agenda items ONLY.

Per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Proclamation Number 75 JBE 2020: Section 3 Emergency Suspensions: Item I: Any state department or agency or political subdivision is hereby granted authority to further extend any non-essential deadline for a period of no longer than 30 days if deemed necessary to respond to the threat of COVID-19.