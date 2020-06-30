Ascension Public Schools will hold public forums in July about the Aug. 15 school construction bond election. The forums, which are divided by high school feeder system, began in March before the COVID-19 closures moved the election from May 9 to Aug. 15. Parents and employees from all schools plus the general public are encouraged to attend. For those who cannot or do not want to attend in person, a virtual meeting will also be held.



"In the last 10 years, enrollment in our schools has grown on an average of 375 students every year. Enrollment in our three east side high schools alone has increased by 1,566 students -- that is the size of a new high school," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We are fortunate that our community has supported our efforts in the past to build new schools and expand existing facilities. The opening of a new primary school last year, and a new primary school and middle school this year will be critical to our ability to serve students in our buildings under the new guidelines this year. A new high school is no longer something that can be done in the future. The future is now!"



WHAT: Public Forums about the August 15th School Construction Bond Election



WHEN & WHERE:

6 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at East Ascension High Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales, LA 70734 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at St. Amant High Cafetorium, 2035 LA Hwy. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774 6 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Dutchtown High Cafetorium, 13165 LA Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70734 12 p.m., Monday, July 20, Virtual Meeting, Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5859118651967446539

Ascension Parish's dedicated millage for school construction has been in place for 40 years and is the school district's funding source to build new schools and renovate existing schools. By extending the existing 15.08 millage, Ascension Parish voters will enable the school system implement $140 million in school improvements and construction projects at no increased rates to taxpayers. The proposed initiative includes a much-needed new high school in Prairieville, a major "make-over" of East Ascension High, upgrades at Gonzales Middle, turf surfacing at all five high school stadiums, upgraded classrooms, and other improvements across the parish.

Parents and interested citizens attended the school system's first public meeting on the bond extension initiative on March 3 at Donaldsonville High School, prior to the COVID-19 school closures. The school board unanimously approved the bond initiative request at a November meeting seeking a May 9 election. The pandemic forced the postponement of the election to August 15. Early voting will be held from July 25 through August 3. Early voting is held at the courthouses in Donaldsonville and Gonzales as well as the Oak Grove Community Center.



For more information about the school millage extension including a complete list of projects, visit www.apsb.org/2020bond.