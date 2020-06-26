Louisiana reported the fourth-highest single-day coronavirus case increase Friday since the pandemic began as the state's summer surge of the infection continued to escalate.

Hospitalizations, a key metric in the trajectory of the virus, rose by 47 to 700, the biggest rise in weeks.

The state reported 1,354 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 54,769. During the past four days the state has reported 4,530 new cases.

"The fact of the matter is we're not getting better; we're getting worse," Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday while speaking to his Resilient Louisiana Commission. "Before it gets out of control we have to get better compliance."

Edwards extended his Phase 2 reopening order Thursday rather than enter Phase 3.

"I've decided not to go backward, but pause where we are and try to get more compliance," he said. "I know it's disappointing we're not moving to Phase 3, but we don't meet the criteria."

Louisiana reported 26 new deaths Friday as the death toll rose to 3,077.

The number of patients on ventilators declined by four to 73.

Louisiana's Department of Health said it won't provide a daily update Saturday because of a planned power outage. The agency said the data will be updated Sunday.