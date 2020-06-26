Two Ascension Parish track stars made the team. Both were females, and both performers are also accomplished outdoor track standouts.

Unfortunately, the outdoor track season was cancelled before the district, regional and state meets due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana.

However, many of the performers that took part in outdoor track this season also took part in indoor track during the fall.

The indoor track season went on with no hitch and was completed at the end of February. As a result, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Louisiana Track & Field Coaches All-State indoor track teams were released.

Two Ascension Parish track stars made the team. Both were females, and both performers are also accomplished outdoor track standouts.

Both All-State selections were also from Dutchtown.

Making the All-State indoor track squad was Jordan Brown. Brown made the team for the pole vault event. She had the second-best measurement in the state this past season at an even 12 feet.

She was only behind St. Michael’s Heather Abadie, who had a vault of 13 feet and 1.50 inches.

The cancellation of the outdoor track season very well could have robbed Brown of a special spring. She was stellar last season.

In the spring of 2019, she went on a great run to close out the season.

At the District 5-5A meet, Brown won the pole vault district championship with a measurement of 11 feet and six inches.

Next, Brown placed second at the regional meet with the same measurement. Finally, at the state meet, she placed third with a measurement of 11 feet and 5.75 inches.

For her terrific accomplishments, Brown made both the All-State and the Baton Rouge area All-Metro teams.

Brown is a UL-Lafayette signee.

But Brown wasn’t alone on the 2020 All-State indoor track squad. She was joined by teammate Ariane Linton, who is only a sophomore.

Linton made the All-State squad in the 60-meter dash. In that event, she had the second-best time in the state this past season at 7.58 seconds.

The only performer that was better was John Curtis’ Raven Nunnery at 7.57 seconds.

Like Brown, Linton didn’t get a chance to excel during the most critical portion of the outdoor track season.

In 2019, Linton joined Brown to help lead Dutchtown to a third-place finish at the District 5-5A meet.

Individually, Linton won two district championships. She won the 100 with a time of 11.96 seconds, and she won the 200 with a time of 25.31.

From there, Dutchtown competed at the regional meet, and they left the event with an eighth-place finish.

At the meet, Linton was once again a winner. She took home the regional title in the 100 with a time of 12.40 seconds.

Finally, Linton and Dutchtown places 17th at the state meet. Linton ended the day as the third-place performer in the 100 with a time of 11.83 seconds.

With so many terrific performances, like her teammate Brown, Linton was selected to both the All-State and the Baton Rouge area All-Metro squads. She made those two teams in two events---both the 100 and the 200.