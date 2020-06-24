The Gonzales City Council and Mayor Barney Arceneaux cleared the way for the city to purchase the land where the Price LeBlanc PACE Center will be built near the corner of Highway 30 and Highway 44 at the council meeting Tuesday evening.

In a multi-step process, the council first approved the construction plans and surety bond for Heritage Crossing Phase I. Then the member approved Ordinance 4118 to approve the development agreement for Heritage Crossing, Tract R. Then the board approved the Final Plat on the tract.

Then council members approved Resolution 2898, which approved and authorized the purchase of the 5.016 acres of land that constitute Tract R. Arceneaux signed the purchase documents on Wednesday.

Scot Byrd, chief administrative officer for the City of Gonzales, said the next step is to arrange financing for the $10 million building project. Securing the financing was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic

The 25,000-square-foot PACE Center will be the central attraction at the new Heritage Crossing development. It will host concerts, pageants, plays, seminars, trade shows and even weddings. In February, Arceneaux announced it would be named in memory of local philanthropist Price LeBlanc.

“This enhances the quality of life for our parish,” Arceneaux said at news conference to announce the naming rights. “It’s a big win for parish tourism.”

In other business:

The council unanimously approved the 2019 Program for Public Information for the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System as prepared by the Capital Region Area Floodplain Taskforce. The program is voted on every five years in conjunction with other jurisdictions in the Capital Region. It renews the plan to distribute flood insurance information throughout the region.

Council members also approved a resolution to adopt the Louisiana Compliance Questionnaire. This annual resolution indicates the city complies with legislative auditors and follows the rules to adopt the city’s budget and audit.