Ascension Parish Government announced that the building inspections and permits office at the Governmental Complex will reopen tomorrow, June 23, for normal business hours.

Those needing to conduct business with this department are reminded that the State and Parish are still in Phase II of reopening. This means that social distancing remains in place, and visitors are required to wear face masks or face coverings and are asked to limit the number of people in their party.

Parish government services are also available online and by telephone. Permitting can be accomplished by calling 225-450-1002 or emailing buildinginfo@apgov.us.

Additional permitting information can be found at: http://www.ascensionparish.net/buildingdepartment/. Submit online plans to: https://www.mygovernmentonline.org/.

The Planning and Development website is http://www.ascensionparish.net/departments/planning-development/

For any other issues please contact the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. The call will be registered to ensure follow-up, and routed to the correct department.