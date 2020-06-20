BATON ROUGE – Preliminary data released Friday June 19 by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows that Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 13.3 percent; down approximately 1.8 percentage points from April 2020’s revised rate of 15.1 percent. Louisiana’s preliminary seasonally adjusted rate for the same period was 14.5 percent.

Due to people who were employed but absent from work, COVID-19, and an error in the Current Population-Household Survey (CPS), the revision amount for the April 2020 unemployment rate is significant in comparison to previous months.

Please note, on a monthly basis, the BLS makes revisions to all state preliminary estimates. These estimates are subject to revision on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis. The national unemployment rate is not subject to monthly revision, and undergoes adjustment (due to population control) annually in November.

Seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased 132,699 from 1,640,602 in April 2020 to 1,773,301 in May 2020. When compared to May 2019, seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased 219,894.

The number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased 18,086 from 291,286 in April 2020 to 273,200 in May 2020. When compared to May 2019, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 179,638.

The seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work increased by 114,613 from 1,931,888 in April 2020 to 2,046,501 in May 2020. When compared to May 2019, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted civilian labor force decreased by 40,256.

“The three major labor force indicators, employment, unemployment and civilian labor force have showed marked improvement from where we were just a month ago,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie. “We hope to see continued progress in these data points that show Louisiana residents returning to workforce. The LWC will be deploying all its resource to assist any and all individuals who have been displaced, back into family-sustaining careers.”

Among Louisiana’s MSAs in May 2020, seasonally adjusted data shows:

• Alexandria gained 1,500 jobs from April 2020, but lost 4,400 jobs from May 2019.

• Baton Rouge gained 9,000 jobs from April 2020, but lost 43,700 jobs from May 2019.

• Hammond gained 400 jobs from April 2020, but lost 4,800 jobs from May 2019.

• Houma gained 200 jobs from April 2020, but lost 8,400 jobs from May 2019.

• Lafayette gained 5,700 jobs from April 2020, but lost 20,700 jobs from May 2019.

• Lake Charles gained 5,100 jobs from April 2020, but lost 15,800 jobs from May 2019.

• Monroe gained 2,000 jobs from April 2020, but lost 7,200 jobs from May 2019.

• New Orleans gained 8,900 jobs from April 2020, but lost 96,900 jobs from May 2019.

• Shreveport gained 2,400 jobs from April 2020, but lost 20,000 jobs from May 2019.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 32,800 jobs from 1,722,400 in April 2020 to 1,755,200 in May 2020. Since May 2019, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 236,000 jobs.

Seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 38,400 jobs from 1,400,300 in April 2020 to 1,438,700 in May 2020. Since May 2019, seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 221,600 jobs.

Not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 125,453 from 1,649,341 in April 2020 to 1,774,794 in May 2020. When compared to May 2019, not seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 220,846.

The number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased 13,963 from 280,620 In April 2020 to 266,657 in May 2020. When compared to May 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased 176,888.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work increased by 111,490 from 1,929,961 in April 2020 to 2,041,451 in May 2020. From May 2019, the not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force decreased by 43,958.

Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 35,000 jobs from 1,728,900 in April 2020 to 1,763,900 in May 2020. From May 2019, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 237,400 jobs.

Not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 42,800 jobs from 1,401,800 in April 2020 to 1,444,600 in May 2020. From May 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 222,400 jobs.