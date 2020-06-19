Off The Hook restaurant was founded with a simple idea in mind, “to share their love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner.”

The same passion for delivering authentic Cajun food is coming to Ascension Parish in Gonzales on June 24.

In 2012, the restaurant was born in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Off The Hook kept its roots in mind each step of the way. All they served back then was fried fish and chicken wings, made from old recipes passed down from generations. The fast, authentic Cajun restaurant began humbly in a 900 sq. ft. space.

Today, Off The Hook has three locations: one in Houma, one in Thibodaux, and one in Houston, Texas. The Ascension Parish location is number four. The new restaurant is located at 437 N. Airline Highway in the former Zaxby’s location, between Chase Bank and Piccadilly Cafeteria.

The Off The Hook menu features all locally caught seafood including Gulf shrimp, po’boys, salads, wraps, and premium Angus beef burgers. Additionally, Off The Hook serves gumbo, etouffee, and other Cajun staples made from their family recipes. They encourage guests to add a hand-battered onion ring or homemade bread pudding to their order.

The full menu is available online at othook.com. On June 24, Off The Hook will be opening for drive-thru, delivery, and take-out only, with plans to open the dining room shortly thereafter.

Paxton and Cameron Moreaux, two of the partners and also brothers, said they are thrilled to be joining the Gonzales area, despite current challenges faced due to the coronavirus. They look forward to getting to know and serving the local community soon.

“We can’t wait to share our idea of Real Cajun, Real Fast with the people of Gonzales, and we look to stand with the community during these trying times,” Director of Operations Paxton Moreaux said.