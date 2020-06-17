Donaldsonville Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial buildings and business owners.

The Louisiana Main Street program offers grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

Applications received from Donaldsonville Main Street building or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities.

Through the years, Donaldsonville Main Street businesses have received nearly $100,000 in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program, initiating $1.75 million dollars in local projects costs plus associated jobs and economic stimulation.

To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, the State Program requires that a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old as indicated in the Historic District Assessment. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The Main Street Restoration Grant applications, details and deadlines are available from Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Applications are also available at donaldsonville-la.gov.