Huel Willis, of Fullerton, an upcoming 8th grader at Faith Training Christian Academy, won big at the Louisiana Jr High School Rodeo State Finals.

Huel, a first-generation cowboy, and a member of the Vernon Parish Rodeo Club has only been competing in Jr Rodeos for 2 years.

At the 2019-2020 State Finals Huel took the buckles for Louisiana Jr High Rodeo All Around Cowboy; Ribbon Roping Champion with Kenzie King (attends Victory Baptist); Champion Tie Down; Champion Goat Tyer; Placed 4th in Team Roping with Kash Wisby, (attends Pitkin Jr High) and Placed 4th in Chute Dogging.

The Jr All Around Cowboy took home 6 buckles at State, as well as 4 saddles, but due to Covid-19 they are being shipped in and not available currently.

Huel also competes in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association and is a member of the Cajun Little Britches Rodeo.

In his spare time, Huel can be found in the practice pen, swinging a rope, or roping a calf dummy.

Willis has a lot of mentors that have helped and continue to help him along this journey.

“A very special thanks to Uncle Don & Aunt Shelly, Uncle Jack, Mr. Jeremy, Mr. Tim, Mrs. Stacy, Uncle Billy & GiGi, Uncle Tommy, BJ, Mr. Eric and many, many others, you know who you are. Your work does not go unnoticed, and it is greatly appreciated,” said Huel.

Huel gives God praise for all his accomplishments.





