Setting clocks back an hour in the Fall could be a thing of the past thanks to a new bill signed by Governor John Bel Edwards. HB132 is a bill authored by State Representative Dodie Horton seeking to adopt Daylight Savings Time as the standard time here in the Bayou State. The law is similar to one passed in Florida and depends on federal approval to take effect.

Should the federal government allow the change, Louisiana would join states like Arizona, Alaska, and Hawaii who do keep the same time throughout the year.

WVLT reports that Horton made the following comments in regards to the bill: “I had some seniors ask me just a couple of weeks ago when I was visiting a nursing home if we could keep the Daylight Saving Time all year because their loved ones come to visit and they want to get home before dark and it really cuts it short, and I just think people are in a happier mood, maybe less crime, I’m not sure," said state Representative Dodie Horton, the sponsor of the bill.”

The bill was filed by Horton back in February.