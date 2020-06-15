The Regional Steering Committee of Watershed Region 6 will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. June 24. This meeting is in accordance with Louisiana Watershed Initiative activities and is integral to providing a sustainable, institutional basis to increase continuity, improve flood resilience, and enable more effective flood prevention within our region.

In an effort to reduce and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, and to preserve the health and safety of all members of the public, the Governor has declared the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and ordered that it is necessary to limit public gatherings in a single place in an effort to avoid individuals being in close proximity to one another.

As a result of the public emergency, the limitations imposed on public gatherings and personal interactions, and the need for a number of members to travel to any physical meeting location from parishes where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred, South Central Planning and Development Commission does hereby certify that in order to protect the lives, property, health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana, it is necessary to conduct the Regional Steering Committee Meeting on June 24, by teleconference or video conference in order to assure the presence of a quorum of the steering committee members along with the availability to attend in person at the SCPDC Office located at 5058 W. Main St., Houma LA 70360

Therefore, in accordance with Section 4 of Governor’s Proclamation Number 30 JBE 2020: Additional Measures for COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the Regional Steering Committee of Watershed Region 6 will hold its June 24, 2020 meeting virtually. Regional Steering Committee of Watershed Region 6 will utilize the online platform “Zoom” and livestream the meeting.

LA Watershed Initiative: Region 6 Steering Committee Meeting

Wed, June 24, 2020 10:00 AM - 1:30 p.m. (CDT)

The agenda and other documents pertaining to the meeting will be posted online. Public comments will be accepted during the livestream of the meeting. To submit a comment, you can call in with the number provided or type comments in the livestream.