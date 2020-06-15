Ascension Parish Government is announcing today that, due to unforeseen circumstances, in-person permits and building inspections will be delayed until further notice. Permits will still be available online at: http://www.ascensionparish.net/

For planning, permits, building inspections, etc., businesses and individuals should contact any of the following with questions, comments or concerns:

Planning – Eric Poche – 225-450-1366 – eric.poche@apgov.usZoning Zoning – Lance Brock – 225-450-1367 – lance.brock@apgov.usFlood Zone Flood Zone – Marcia Shivers – 225-450-1369 – marcia.shivers@apgov.us Addressing – Kiana Lomas – 225-450-1368 – kiana.lomas@apgov.usBuilding Permitting Building Permitting – 225-450-1002 – buildinginfo@apgov.usCode Enforcement Code Enforcement – Patrice Johnson – 225-450-1365 – Patrice.johnson@apgov.us

Additional permitting information can be found at: http://www.ascensionparish.net/building- department/

Submit online plans to: https://www.mygovernmentonline.org/

Planning and Development website: http://www.ascensionparish.net/departments/planning- development/

For any other issues please contact the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. The call will be registered to ensure follow-up, and routed to the correct department.