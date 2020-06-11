The COVID-19 global pandemic has put a damper on many people’s normal Summer plans. To remedy this the McNeese State University Alumni association has announced that it will hold the Park and Party Festival on June 19-20 on the campus of McNeese State University.

The drive-in festival advertises a safe two day music festival experience with good food, and the hottest local talent in Southwest Louisiana. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and both days of the event start at 5 p.m. and run through 11 p.m. Attendees can watch the concert from the comfort of their vehicle. Admission is sold by vehicle, and not by individual attendees. There is no limit to the number of occupants in a vehicle during the concert.

The lineup is a great mix of top local talent. Friday June 19 will be headlined by Louisiana Legend Wayne Toups, and will feature performances by The 33’s, The Zydecane, and Parish County Line. The following night will be headlined by Nashville recording artist and Singer native, Gyth Rigdon. Other performers on Saturday will include Dani Lacour, Charlie Wayne Band, Jarvis Jacob and the Southern Gents, and The Rosedown Rockers.

White Vehicle parking costs $50 and includes:

Private parking spot for as many occupants as you can fit.

Private Bathroom located in your parking area

Access to Drinks and Fair Food

Access to view stage and listen to performance via FM Transmitter

Yellow Vehicle parking costs $100 and includes:

Private parking spot for as many occupants as you can fit.

Private Bathroom located in your parking area

Access to Drinks and Fair Food

Access to view stage and listen to performance via FM Transmitter

5 Drink tickets ($25 Value)

Ideal viewing of stage and LED Walls

Sponsor and VIP Parking is $500 and includes:

Private parking spot for as many occupants as you can fit.

Private Bathroom located in your parking area

Delivery of Drinks and Fair Food

Access to view stage and listen to performance via FM Transmitter

Your business is highlighted on the LED wall

Early entry 3pm

10 Drink Tickets ($50 Value)

Single day tickets and weekend passes can be purchased online at www.parkandparty.ticketspice.com.

.