Beauregard Parish Library Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program began June 1 and runs through July 31.

The library’s Summer Reading Program is for everyone, any age.

Sign up today on bplsummer.org and start reading, see details, resources, downloads, videos and more.

Read anything! Just be sure to track your minutes to earn prizes.

Read familiar favorites or explore new reads, audiobooks count too.

The Beauregard Parish Library Summer Reading Program looks a little different this year because of social-distancing guidelines.

The Library is thinking “outside the library” and bringing summer reading to you.

Their goal remains the same: to encourage reading and artistic expression while building community.

Here’s how you can participate.

Sign up on our website (it’s free)

Track your reading progress

Earn prizes

Pick up weekly Grab-and-Go Activity/Craft kits at the library*

Visit Story Trails in the park (Creative Play Park in DeRidder, Purple Heart Memorial Park in Ragley)

Online Performances and Workshops*

Activity Challenges & more

Every week we’ll have Grab-n-Go Activity/Craft Kits that you can pick up at our library branch locations, and our Facebook/YouTube virtual demonstrations will walk you through the activities, step by step.

Visit bplsummer.org to see our full schedule of online events, including visual storytellers, musical performers, and creative workshops.

Join today and Imagine Your Story.

*Supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works.