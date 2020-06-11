The Church in Rosepine has partnered with the City of DeRidder and Convoy of Hope to distribute free food boxes to all residents on Sat. June 13 at the Beauregard Parish Fair Grounds.

Beginning at 10 am and continuing until supplies last, the Church in Rosepine will be passing out food boxes, no questions asked, no requirements needed to anyone who shows up.

Pastor Greg with The Church in Rosepine contacted Convoy of Hope at the beginning of Covid-19 to inquire about receiving relief supplies, i.e food, to the community.

A few weeks ago after the overwhelming responses Convoy of Hope received Pastor Greg was informed that they would be a recipient of Convoy of Hopes generosity and receive a truck of food items.

The Church in Rosepine then chose to pass on their gift to the community by offering free food boxes.

“Our main message is that there is no questions asked, everyone, qualifies to receive a free food box. We are partnering with the city of DeRidder and Convoy of Hope to bring you free food boxes. This is for you and everyone you know that needs it. We are ready to outreach this weekend!” said Pastor Greg.