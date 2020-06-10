There will be a lane closure on the east side of the northbound lane on LA 73/Old Jefferson Highway approximately 400ft. north and south of the Oakland intersection.

This closure is set to take place daily from Wednesday, June 10, at 7 a.m. to Friday, June 26, at 4 p.m.

This closure is necessary for Boone Services to perform roadwork on LA 73.

Permit loads over 11’ should call the permit office for alternate routes.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.