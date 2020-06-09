Ascension was well-represented on the Baton Rouge area All-Metro boy's soccer teams as five stalwarts from the parish made the first unit.

Ascension was well-represented on the Baton Rouge area All-Metro boy’s soccer teams as five stalwarts from the parish made the first unit.

On the Division I-II squad, there were four selections from Ascension.

The most heralded standout on the team was Dutchtown senior forward Zayne Zezulka. Zezulka was named the All-Metro Outstanding Player.

This past season, he scored 35 goals, which upped his career total to 121. He also dished out 11 assists.

This is just the latest honor for Zezulka. He was also named the district’s MVP, Ascension Parish MVP and he was also declared the state’s Offensive MVP.

One Dutchtown teammate joined him on the All-Metro squad and that was Cole Hattier. Hattier was a strong defender for the Griffins, but he also collected 19 goals and 14 assists throughout his career with Dutchtown.

Hattier and Zezulka led the Griffins to a terrific season in 2020.

Coming off of a year that saw them reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the Griffins finished the regular season with an 18-5-1 record. They were also the District 5 runners-up.

They earned the highest playoff seeding in the parish at No. 4. This awarded them a first-round bye.

In the second round, they cruised past Acadiana, 5-3--pushing them through to the state quarterfinals for a second straight season.

In the quarterfinal round, they squeezed by fifth-seeded Jesuit, 2-1. This punched their ticket to the state semifinals for only the second time in the program's history.

It was there that they lost a 4-3 overtime thriller against top-seeded and eventual state champion St. Paul's.

Two St. Amant players also made the All-Metro squad.

Junior forward Tyler Bridgewater made the team after scoring 28 goals and dishing out 11 assists. Bridgewater was also named the district’s Offensive MVP, and he was a first-team All-State selection.

Joining him on the All-Metro squad was Gator defender Brody Trabeau.

Despite battling injuries to key starters throughout the season, the Gators went 13-5-1 and won the district championship. They made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in Division I.

This high seeding awarded them a first-round bye. In the second round, they hosted No. 23 Captain Shreve. St. Amant was upset in overtime by a score of 2-1, ending their season earlier than expected.

On the Division I-II All-Metro team, Co-Coaches of the Year were named.

They were Christopher Thorne of Denham Springs and J.B. Brunet of Catholic. Thorne led his team to the semifinals, while Brunet led the Bears to a state runner-up finish.

Ascension Christian’s Bodhi Linton made the Division III-IV All-Metro first team. Linton scored 19 goals and dished out 14 assists this past season.

Linton was also named the district’s MVP.

The Lions struggled this season, going just 4-7-6 and missing out on the playoffs, but Linton excelled.

The Outstanding Player on the Division III-IV team was University’s Zach Whisenand, who led the Cubs to a second straight state title.

The Coach of the Year was University head coach Chris Mitchell.