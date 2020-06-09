It's not every day that you get a present in the mail from Rush and Kathryn Limbaugh, but that's just what happened for one Lafayette boy.

Jared and Kate Labue are parents to 11-year-old Vito. Vito is the grandson local of City Councilman Vincent Labue and Linda Blankenship Labue. Earlier this year, Vito was in the car while his mom ran into a convenience store. He heard Rush's sad news during a broadcast on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. That was on Monday, February 3rd, when Rush announced on his show that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Kate, a Lafayette attorney and Lafayette Parish School Board Member, says when she returned to the car she noticed that Vito was tearing up a bit. She asked him what was wrong, and he told her about Rush's diagnosis.

She says he was so moved by the announcement, that they wrote a letter to him thanking him for the Rush Revere series of books that educate young people about the events surrounding the founding of our country.

In the letter, Kate says Vito thanked Rush for his Rush Revere series, and they wished him well with his cancer treatments.

Kate says regardless of politics, the Rush Revere series is about learning about American History. Kate's daughter, 14-year-old Maria also read the whole series as well as Vito, and when they were done they donated the books to his teacher which she has used to educate kids about American history.

Last week, when they arrived home and saw a box addressed to their son, they opened it first. She says they let Vito look over all his items, and read the letter from Rush and his wife, Kathryn.

Kate says, at the end of the day, the series is about the struggles that our founding fathers went through in developing our country. She says even if you don't agree with his politics, the series for kids is a great way for them to learn.

In the months since Rush Limbaugh was diagnosed, he has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union Address.