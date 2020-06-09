Cody Martin announced today that he is a candidate for the Division B seat as judge in the 23rd Judicial District, comprised of Ascension, Assumption and St James parishes.

The election will fill the position currently held by The Honorable Thomas Kliebert, Jr., who is not seeking re-election after 18 years on the bench. Voting will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, the same day as the election for United States President, U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative. Early voting will be Oct. 20 through 27.

Martin said in a news release he has “the necessary wide-ranging legal experience you want and need in a judge.”

Martin has maintained a wide-ranging law practice, handling virtually every type of legal issue for a diverse group of clients, including offering his expertise in criminal, family law, real estate, successions, business and commercial, construction, civil rights, harassment, insurance, personal injury,oil and gas, contract, class action, bankruptcy and taxation matters.

“There is hardly a matter that could come up before me as judge that I would not have some experience in dealing with,” Martin said. “My broad legal experience and my even-keeled temperament will enable me to render fair and impartial decisions in the wide variety of issues that come before the court.”

He has also been counted on for his expertise in governmental law, representing Ascension and St. James as their Parish Attorney. Martin also serves as the attorney for the Louisiana Regional Airport and the Assumption Parish Waterworks District. Additionally, he has represented the Cities of Sorrento and Gonzales, the Gonzales Police Department, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s and Assessor’s offices.

Since 2015, he has served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 23rd District.

Martin has also worked as a Public Defender within the 23rd Judicial District, providing legal counsel to people who could not afford an attorney. Much of his work centered on handling juvenile offenders and Department of Child and Family Services matters in the three parish district.

He was selected by his peers to lead them as president of the 23rd JDC Bar Association, where he actively participates in the association’s annual Christmas outreach, purchasing and delivering gifts to underprivileged families. He has held other offices and positions of leadership in the local Bar Association for many years. He has been admitted to practice before all Louisiana District and Federal Courts, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals. The American Law Media Publication listed him as one of the “Top Lawyers in Louisiana” and he holds the Martindale Hubbell “BV Distinguished” rating from his peers.

Martin is a Cum Laude graduate of the Southern University Law Center, where he graduated Top 5 in his class and served as a Senior Editor of the law review. Martin earned his undergraduate degree, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL), where he worked as a Residence Hall Director, was awarded several academic scholarships and placed on the dean’s list for outstanding scholastic achievement.While at ULL, he was a charter member of the school’s Ducks Unlimited Chapter. Martin is also a graduate of Leadership Ascension.

Martin has been an active member of the Louisiana and 23rd JDC Bar Associations, the St. James Parish Community Advisory Panel and Small Business Association and the Ascension Parish and River Region Chambers of Commerce. An avid outdoorsman, he and his family enjoy hunting, fishing, crawfishing, crabbing and camping. He belongs to the Coastal Conservation Association and the Gold Rod Fishing club. Martin also participates with his family in many of the youth recreation opportunities in the district and frequently cooks for numerous charitable organizations.

He and his wife, Kimberly, are the parents of four children, Isabella, Bailey, Gino and Jolie. The Martins are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he has previously served as a member of the Administrative Committee.

“As judge, I will uphold your trust and always do what is fair and right,” Martin said. “My legal experience allows me to understand the issues that will come before me and my work in the criminal arena on both sides gives me the insight to know the difference between a criminal and someone who has made a mistake. As I have always done, I will work hard and make you proud. I humbly ask for your support and vote. Thank you.”

For more information, please visit the campaign’s Facebook page, Cody Martin for Judge or its web site, codymartin.us.