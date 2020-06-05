With the June 5 commencement of the Governor’s phase 2 re-opening, Ascension Parish Recreation officials have released their compliance guidelines.

Playgrounds and splash pads will be opened. The soccer fields at Lamar Dixon will be open for practices and fitness activities – no games or scrimmages may be held yet. The Ascension Parish Community Centers will be available to rent at a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

Additionally, the Parish will observe the State Fire Marshall Guidelines:

Outdoor sports must adhere to strict mitigation standards and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When possible, maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other individuals not within the same household. In addition, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced. Individuals 65 years or older, people of all ages with poor control of medical issues like high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or a weakened immune system are at a higher risk for getting very sick or dying from COVID-19 and should strictly adhere to all CDC guidelines, and are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.

The specific requirements and guidelines for recreation are listed here. These requirements and guidelines supplement and do not replace any directives or guidance provided by other state agencies, boards and commissions, or other authorities having jurisdiction.

Where conflicts occur, the stricter of the requirements will apply.

This guidance applies to non-contact outdoor activities (e.g. baseball, softball, car and motorcycle racing, rodeos, beach volleyball, etc.)

Common use pools used for recreation or play are not included in this Phase. Additional guidance will be provided once available.

Social Distancing and Safety Rules:

Spectator seating, if provided, shall be accomplished so that a minimum of 6 feet of distance between individuals and small household groups is maintained. Facilities may consider restricting access to bench seating and require spectators to bring their own seating. Bleachers and stadium seating shall be reduced to 25 percent of normal capacity. Seating shall not be allowed within 6 feet of aisles or above pedestrian entrance and exits (vomitoriums). Swimming lanes shall be arranged so that 6 feet of distance can be maintained between swimmers. Group seating shall not exceed 10 people and should be limited to persons who are members of the same household. Do not allow physical contact between coaches and players, or between staff and spectators. Eliminate gatherings in the areas while entering, exiting, or moving about.