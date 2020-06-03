Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was among several law enforcement officials who expressed outrage over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers last week.

In a scene captured on video, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was shown on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck while other officers taunted him as Chauvin held him down more than eight minutes.

Floyd’s killing has triggered widespread unrest across the nation.

An independent autopsy requested by Floyd's family members showed that Floyd, a Houston native, was suffocated to death. The family is demanding first-degree murder charges against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin’s actions added fuel to the negative stereotypes many associate with law enforcement, Stassi said.

"As the chief law enforcement officer of Iberville Parish, I share in the nation’s outrage over the tragic death of George Floyd. Situations of this caliber creates a stereotype that all law enforcement are harmful to those citizens we encounter,” Stassi said in a written statement. “This is untrue and overshadows all the good law enforcement does for our community. Sadly, it takes one officer to destroy the image of our profession and the trust we have worked so hard to build over the years in our parish,” he said. “It is always my job to ensure our deputies are policing under the rule of law and equal justice for everyone, something I take very seriously.

Our deputies come to work to protect and serve. We must continue building trust and relationships in our community and not allow events such as these overshadow the good relationships we have built and maintained,” Stassi said. “While we continue to pray for peace in Minneapolis, please pray for our officers doing their lawful job each day and justice for George Floyd and his family."

Other area law enforcement who have spoken out against the Floyd’s killing include Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, St. James Parish Sheriff Willy J. Martin Jr., Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson.