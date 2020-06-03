Ongoing concerns over issues related to the coronavirus forced the City of Plaquemine to cancel this year’s Fourth of July celebration, Mayor Edwin Reeves said Monday.

The festivities at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront have been a tradition since 2001, including boat races and a fireworks display.

The event has attracted a large crowd, which would likely conflict with social distancing recommendations from the CDC and White House regulations, as well as other health and safety concerns.