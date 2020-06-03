Several groups joined together to assist in a food distribution last week in Donaldsonville.

The distribution was through the Capital Area United Way’s United We Feed initiative.

City of Donaldsonville employees assisted with the event, which was held at the city’s Lemann Memorial Center. Fellowship Church of Prairieville helped with the set up of distribution sites.

Volunteer Ascension aided by organizing volunteers for the distribution.

Hancock Whitney, a bank with branches in Prairieville, Gonzales, and Donaldsonville, also supported the initiative.

The distribution event provided more than 300 families with fresh produce, according to the Capital Area United Way.

More distribution events are being planned.

In a separate matter, Popingo’s convenience stores recently donated 100 Exxon Mobil gift/gas cards to area hospital workers.

In an effort to show support and appreciation to medical professionals during the pandemic, the stores donated to Prevost Memorial Hospital, Assumption Community Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, and Coastal Urgent Care.