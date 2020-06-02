Steven Tureau announced today that he is a candidate for District Judge, Division D, in the 23rd Judicial District Court (JDC), which serves Assumption, St. James and Ascension Parishes. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, the same day as voting for President of the United States and Congressional offices. Early voting is set for Oct. 20 through 27.

“I have the experience and temperament to be a fair and impartial judge,” Tureau said. “In addition to my extensive civil law career, my years of service as both a public defender and as a felony prosecutor for our district attorney’s office uniquely qualify me for this important position.”

Tureau’s work as a felony prosecutor since 2013 has led to nearly 1,000 criminal convictions; securing prison sentences for murderers, child abusers, sex offenders, drunk drivers and those who have committed various other crimes throughout the three-parish district. His legal experience includes working with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and defending indigent people. In his law practice, Tureau handles all sorts of cases, successfully representing clients in successions, contracts, real estate transactions, family law and personal injury matters. Many local businesses rely on him for their legal needs. Tureau is admitted to practice in all Louisiana state courts and United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.

He was named a “Rising Star of Louisiana” by the international publication “Super Lawyers” and a “Top 40 Under 40 in Louisiana” by the National Trial Lawyers Association.

“I know my way around a courtroom,” Tureau said. “I have led jury trials for criminal cases, both as a public defender and as a felony prosecutor and been the lead counsel on countless civil matters. I understand how our judicial system works and will use this knowledge and experience to move the court docket along and impartially serve you as judge.”

A lifelong resident of Ascension Parish and graduate of St. Amant High School, Tureau earned his undergraduate degree from LSU. and received his Juris Doctorate from the Southern University Law Center, where he was president of his class. He is a member of the 23rd JDC, Louisiana and American Bar Associations as well as the Louisiana District Attorneys Association. Tureau served on Volunteer Ascension’s board of directors and is actively involved in Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Coastal Conservation Association, Ascension Chamber of Commerce and Knights of Columbus. He served as a Junior Firefighter with the St. Amant Fire Department.

An avid outdoorsman, Tureau is a former 4H shotgun shooting instructor and long-time member of the National Rifle Association.

He and his wife Jennifer are the parents of three sons, Cooper, Jax and Beckett. The Tureaus are members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

The campaign has a Facebook page for updates. Visit Steven Tureau for Judge.

“I ask for your support and for your vote,” Tureau said. “Thank you for your consideration.”