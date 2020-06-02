Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reports the arrest of 65-year-old Alvin Yates of Slidell on charges of improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS on Monday, June 1.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle of possible illegal narcotics inside the vehicle and located approximately 8.8 ounces of cocaine valued at approximately $12,000 and a large quantity of valium pills in the vehicle.

Yates was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.