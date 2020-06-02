Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment wants to assure all residents that Parish Government has been preparing all year for hurricane season, which officially began June 1.

“Parish Government and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) regularly conduct briefings and drills with all parish agencies,” Cointment said. “OHSEP stays in a constant state of readiness.”

Cointment noted that Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and has the potential to cross the Gulf and hit Louisiana in the coming week.

“I urge everyone to be prepared,” he said. “Anyone with special needs should call the Citizens Service Center and register for assistance.”

That telephone number is 225-450-1200. The Emergency Operations Center has been activated since early March to handle the COVID19 pandemic, and is transitioned to also deal with tropical weather emergencies. They have coordinated with Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for COVID-19 and well shelters, and the Department of Public Works for emergency procedures and sandbag operations.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by signing up for the Everbridge notification system. It is a free service of Ascension Parish Government and sends notifications by telephone and email. To sign up, go to www.ascensionparish.net and click on the OHSEP link, or call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.