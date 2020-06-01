Online registration is open for the Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association's Summer Art Camp, which begins June 15. Registration forms are available by emailing rraa@riverregionartassociation.org

Two sessions each day are offered for the weeks of camp. Mornings from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6 to 10 and afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. for ages 11 to 15+.

Topics for the morning session include: “Abstract Painting and Drawing,” “Painting and Drawing I,” “Under the Sea," “Wild About Art,” "Images of Summer” and “Kaleidoscope.”

Afternoon topics include: “Paint the Beach,” “Drawing and Painting,” “Altered Bookmaking” (a very unique session), “Fused Glass Jewelry Making,” “Mixing it Up” and “Colorful Characters.” See our website and Facebook for detailed descriptions.

Camp starts June 15. All safety precautions will be in place. Our Safety Plan and Procedures is also on our website. Fee is $100 for the week. Parents and guardians are invited to visit the Gallery when dropping off children. Coffee will be available. Wearing a mask, of course!

Registration is limited. Fill out the registration from the website and send it to the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales, 70737. Class size is limited, so it is first come, first registered.

For more information, contact Sharon Flanagan, camp director, at (504) 452-2616.