Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash at the intersection of George Rouyea Road and Louisiana Highway 934. This crash took the life of a Gonzales man.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan Frontier, driven by 92-year-old Thomas Ayo, was traveling south on George Rouyea Road. As Ayo approached the intersection at Louisiana Highway 934, Ayo came to a stop at a stop sign. For reasons still under investigation, Ayo did not clear the intersection, and he entered the intersection. This caused his vehicle to travel into the path of a westbound 2007 GMC Yukon which resulted in a collision.

Ayo was utilizing his seatbelt; however, he sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the Yukon, who was also properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. Motorists should keep in mind that simply stopping at a stop sign in not enough. Motorists must also clear the intersection or yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.