The River Region Art Association opens for the first week of its Summer Art Camp on July 15. There will be two sessions each day: 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6–10, and 1–4 p.m. for 11–15+ students.

“Abstract Painting and Drawing” will be the class for ages 6–10 students. The Instructor will lead the students through the drawing process of abstract art. Whether lines or dabs of colorful paint, students will create their own abstract masterpiece.

Student ages 11–15 will attend the afternoon class, where they will work with acrylic paints to first draw and then paint their perfect beach. Using “beachy” colors and ideas from family travels, their beach will be created.

This five-day camp will be in the Depot Gallery. Organizers are committed to a safe environment for all students. The River Region Art Association's Safety Plan can be found on the website, rraa@riverregionartassociation.org. Students and instructors will wear masks, students will have their own equipment to use, social distancing will be mandated and the class will have a Safety Monitor who will guide the class in safety precautions.

The cost for the week is $100, payable on the first day of class. The Registration Form and Schedule of all summer camp classes can be found on the website listed above. Mail the Registration form to the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. If you need more information use the CONTACT tab on the website to send your question, or leave a message at (225) 644-8496.