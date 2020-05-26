Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today that Parish pumping stations are operational.

“Right now we have a high tide and an east wind blowing water into Ascension Parish,” Cointment said. “With a lot of rain expected all this week, we want to make sure we have enough capacity to accommodate that water.”

Much of Ascension’s waterways are tidal, meaning they are affected by high tides. Easterly winds also affect waterways, preventing the water from draining into Lakes Maurepas and Ponchartrain.

DPW crews were working all weekend to prepare for the weather, removing debris that impedes the pumps from working effectively. Marvin Braud Pumping Station below Sorrento, which drains Gonzales and most of East Central Ascension, was activated this morning. Other pumping stations in the Parish drainage system are activated as well.

According to DPW Director Ron Savoy, the goal is to pump the water down to the one-foot level at the stations, so if heavy rains do come, there will be a lot storage capacity inside the ditches, streams, and bayous to hold the water and lessen the effects of flooding.